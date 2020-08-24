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THE VACCINE is more insidious than we thought - trimmed version
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112 views • August 24, 2020
I took out the little ditty at the front and the nature video at the back. I felt they detracted from the message perhaps limiting the number of people who would watch the very important video.
While all very good, the information about altering our DNA, particularly chromosome 8 which controls our intelligence and resistance to cancer is a declaration of war. Everyone vulnerable to the upcoming forced vaccination needs to see this.
It is the same dang cattle car with a scientific update.
While all very good, the information about altering our DNA, particularly chromosome 8 which controls our intelligence and resistance to cancer is a declaration of war. Everyone vulnerable to the upcoming forced vaccination needs to see this.
It is the same dang cattle car with a scientific update.
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