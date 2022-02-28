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The Chinese Domination Game Plan
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20 views • February 28, 2022
In addition to violating international law by constructing military bases on artificial islands it has built in the South China Sea, China has stepped up its domination strategies via a new maritime law. Under this new law, several types of foreign-flagged ships are restricted from exercising freedom of navigation thru select Beijing-claimed waters.
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This news footage is the property of Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company). It is shared here for educational purposes only.
FAIR USE DISCLAIMER:
This news footage is the property of Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company). It is shared here for educational purposes only.
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