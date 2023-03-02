The Prophesied ‘2nd Coming’ – ET Motherships, Webb Telescope & Congressional Legislation

The US Congress recently passed legislation for the official study of Unidentified Aerospace-Undersea Phenomena which are deemed an expanding national security threat. Meanwhile, the James Webb Space Telescope has been releasing unprecedented close-up images of Jupiter showing large anomalies, some of which are claimed to be craft belong to a large fleet of intergalactic motherships that arrived in our solar system and parked around the gas giant in October 2021.

Multiple sources reveal the intergalactic fleet comprises approximately 24 civilizations from different galaxies that have been involved in the genetic seeding of humanity stretching far back into remote antiquity. The ‘Seeders’ or ‘Guardians’ have been described as gods in multiple religious and indigenous traditions, which tell of their early activities and accomplishments. Embedded deep within these traditions are prophecies about the return of the gods. These prophecies are especially significant when it comes to major world religions describing a “Second Coming” involving their founding prophets or avatars.

Since the Seeders arrival in our solar system, some of the massive motherships appear to be interacting with the Sun, which is destined to play a critical role in major global events about to take place on Earth. In addition, several Seeder motherships have now parked themselves around Earth and are exerting a powerful behind the scenes influence on global events. All this helps explain the recent rush in legislation passed by the US Congress concerning UFOs as an expanding national security threat.

In this 2.5 hour webinar intensive, Dr. Michael Salla will analyze UFO/UAP legislation passed by the US Congress, Webb Telescope images of Jupiter, the most recent activities of the ET Seeders, and how their return dovetails with prophecies of a Second Coming as described in major religions and indigenous traditions.

Additional topics to be discussed include:

Jesus of Nazareth’s extraterrestrial connection and his prophesied Second Coming;

The Second Coming as depicted in Hindu, Buddhist and Islamic Traditions and the connection to ET life;

The Return of Nibiru and the Enki faction of the Anunnaki;

The Reaction of the Enlil faction of the Anunnaki to the return of Enki and the Seeders;

How Solar Activity is being mitigated by the Seeders in order to wake humanity up in a non-chaotic manner;

The Role of the James Webb Space Telescope in revealing the existence of extraterrestrial life and the arrival of the Seeders;

Possibility of millions disappearing worldwide as space time portals begin opening, a partial planetary evacuation, and solar flare activity dramatically increasing;

Will a false flag alien event be a contrived Second Coming?

The relationship between the Second Coming and the Spiritual Awakening of Humanity.