【Ukraine Rescue】04/06/2022 a Christian’s Vision Sees NFSC People As the Forefront of a Tidal Wave To Influence the World

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/06/2022 A Christian shares that in a prophetic picture she received from God, she sees the NFSC volunteers become the first drops of water in a tidal wave that’s to influence the world. The Chinese people are carried by God and will break free sooner than they could imagine.