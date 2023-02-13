Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr Ardis and Dr Taylor, DC Help Baby Cyrus with Diego Rodriguez
37 views
channel image
Ba'al Busters
Published 19 hours ago |

Dr Ardis: https://theDrArdisShow.com

Dr Taylor: https://drjenntaylor.com 

Call-in: 619.354.8879 or On Telegram: https://t.me/BaalBustersStudios

Help the Show Remain: https://GiveSendGo.com/BaalBusters

or https://paypal.me/BaalBusters

or https://tipeeestream.com/baal-busters/donation

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/baalbusters

Thank You for the Much Needed Support!

SHIRTS & MERCH https://my-store-c960b1.creator-spring.com/

Get Healthy and Independent: https://riseupintohealth.com/?=ndhealth

Subscribe to my Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-1121444

Subscribe on Brighteon: https://Brighteon.com/channels/BaalBusters

Full Channel: https://BaalBuster.JoshWhoTV.com

Telegram: https://t.me/BaalBustersStudios

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3N7fqqG6MX84vKbANtxrWS

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@baalbusters (shadow banned)

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DisguiseLimits

FREE Roku TV channel: https://channelstore.roku.com/details/a44cff88b32c2fcc7e090320c66c4d09/baal-busters-broadcast

Keywords
medical kidnappingsocial workerswatch the waterstew petersdiego rodriguezbaby cyrusdr ardishospital kidnappingthese little onesdr jennifer taylor

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket