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We Are Not a Sanctuary State - Florida's DeSantis Defends Sending 2 Planes, 50 Immigrants to Marthas Vineyard. 091522
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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I'm sharing this video from 'News Night' on YT.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday (September 15) defended the transport of immigrants to the wealthy Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard, part of a campaign by Republican governors to shift the immigration burden to Democratic areas. "Our message to them is: we are not a sanctuary state, and it's better to be able to go to a sanctuary jurisdiction," he said during an event in Niceville, Florida. "And, yes, we will help facilitate that transport for you to be able to go to greener pastures." DeSantis took credit for the two flights, which originated in San Antonio, Texas, according to data from flight tracking website FlightAware. Geoff Freeman, the Martha's Vineyard airport director, said the flights were carrying around 50 migrants and according to local news reports, most were Venezuelan. The high-profile move comes as DeSantis seeks re-election in November and has been mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2024. It mirrors campaigns by the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona to push responsibility for a record number of border arrivals to Democratic strongholds across the United States, including Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago. But unlike those other destinations, Martha's Vineyard is a small island in Massachusetts - south of Boston - and best known as a summer respite for affluent Americans, including former President Barack Obama, a Democrat who owns a multi-million dollar vacation home there. Residents are rallying to do their best to help the migrants, housing them at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, where people are dropping off food and other supplies.

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