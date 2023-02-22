The Flat Earth Awakening Continues (Part 1 of 9)

February 2nd, 2020
Pastor Dean Odle begins a new series entitled "The Sevenfold Doctrine of Creation." Today's message is about the "State of the Union" on the Flat Earth/Biblical Creation revival that is growing despite Google, YouTube, and Facebook's adamant censorship.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.