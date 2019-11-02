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Please ask Brighteon to stop using Disqus
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51 views • November 02, 2019
polite responses from Brighteon make it clear that Disqus will stay even though its an absolutely Zionist and NWO platform , brightein claim ( just like bitchute) that they will develop their own comments mechanism at some future date, this is an upload I made in May 25th 2018 on bitchute . its vitally important that Brighteon do not put us at risk by the use of the Disqus comments mechanism , it allows the creation of impersonation accounts and is a tool being exploited by the Israelites to target truth seekers
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