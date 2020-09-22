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FRIDAY - SEPTEMBER 18, 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
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EP 2109-9AM DC Bar Recommends Disbarment For Attorney Larry Klayman For "Dishonesty, Deceit & Misrepresentation"
A key element of Klayman’s defense before the ethics panel was to downplay his Republican ties and emphasize instead that he has sued presidents and other political figures from both major political parties. The second and only slightly less explicit thrust of his defense was that he has many friends and clients who are African American.
EP 2109-9AM DC Bar Recommends Disbarment For Attorney Larry Klayman For “Dishonesty, Deceit & Misrepresentation” – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/2FT8sj5
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