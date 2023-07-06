Meet Firefighter Dale Pierce Pre-Deployment NEXT WEEK With Us to Las Vegas NFPA Convention!

Support this Critical 9/11 Outreach to a thousand Fire ProtectionProfessionals Today! Learn More and Donate: https://ProtectingAll.org National
Fire Protection Association gets the 9/11 Building 7 Evidence Booth Dream Team
- now with firefighter Dale Pierce & Brendan Murphy, FPE - IF You can help
raise the remaining $1,850. YOU are needed TODAY! You can send in the 9/11
Dream Team of firefighters to make a very bold statement at the National Fire
Protection Association (NFPA) convention in Las Vegas NEXT WEEK! We have
recruited Fire Protection Engineer Brendan Murphy, FPE, and fmr. firefighter
Dale Pierce, to the Las Vegas Dream Team! The Protecting All Protectors
Alliance (PAPA) is gearing up to awaken the fire protection industry to the
truth about 9/11: Last year in Boston, we rocked the NFPA convention with our
Building 7 evidence booth, enlightening 300 firefighters, NFPA officials, and
fire protection engineers - personally. We exposed the troubling question: If
NIST claims that high-rises can collapse in 7 seconds from office fires, then
why are we still risking our firefighters' lives in high-rise fires? They have
to think about this when confronted with the evidence at our booth! Now we
must take our mission to the NFPA Las Vegas convention. Thanks to the generous
start-grant from Boston911Truth, we've secured the booth and flights, but we
need your help with the hotel, food, and booth essentials! We're calling on
the NFPA to recognize the impossible situation the official WTC 7 NIST Report
has put them in. Let's awaken the fire protection industry, engaging thousands
of professionals in the conversation that can save lives. Firefighters are
raising their voices, highlighting serious flaws in the NIST report. Learn
More and Donate: https://ProtectingAll.org It's time to stop gambling with the
firefighters’ lives. We're ready to challenge the status quo and force the
conversation between NIST and the NFPA. Help us spread 9/11 Truth awareness
throughout the NFPA community. We may lose this unique opportunity if you
don’t ACT NOW. Be part of the movement that empowers firefighters and
engineers alike! Together, we can ignite change, protect our protectors, and
create a future built on truth and justice. Let's make Las Vegas the epicenter
of awakening. Join the 9/11 Truth Dream Team and let's WIN BIG in our pursuit
of justice! Our special guest and PAPA Las Vegas boot recruit Brendan Murphy
notes: “As a licensed engineer who regularly designs, inspects, and maintains
fire protection systems in new and existing facilities of various construction
types, I am aghast at the lack of awareness in my professional community of
the destruction of building seven – or of the conclusion by NIST that a steel
frame high rise can experience a freefall collapse due to light hazard office
fires.” “This is completely unprecedented and should be the most talked about
and studied structural failure in history. But hardly any of my colleagues are
aware of it!” “I’m going to be at the PAPA evidence booth to personally ensure
that hundreds of fire professionals are aware of this brewing NIST controversy
with the NFPA of which I am a member.“ Former firefighter Dale Pierce will
also be joining Erik, Gail and me at the Booth to teach his fellow fire
professionals: “We have to get down to the essence of what happened with
Building 7 - and how is it going to affect us without putting the burden on
these firefighters. I just can't imagine you're going to go into that building
with the possibility of it falling down. What if all of the sudden you just
decide to walk off the job?” “There's endless problems that can happen, so
that's why it's critically important. We get there and put this on the table
and discuss it.” “This is so much bigger than just the building collapse. And
if you remember after September 11th, we use it for the justification for all
these wars that ended up costing us somewhere around $7 trillion. Of course we
save those discussions for later!” So please make the effort to ensure that we
can go and complete our mission in Las Vegas! Learn More and Donate:
https://ProtectingAll.org
