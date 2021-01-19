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SAINTS!!! - America - The Fall Is HERE - LAMENT NOW!!!
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70 views • January 19, 2021
📣Powerful Prophetic Word of what is happening now in your nation.
PREPARE!!!....PREPARE!!!....PREAPRE!!!
Justice will be applied by a foreign nation with great loss of life and suffering - Yet GOD will bring forth His remnant. The fall of a great nation is at hand!...JUSTICE IS DECLARED...
YT Channel here: Triple Grace 555
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B8NYW...
ＬＩＫＥ |ＳＨＡＲＥ | ＳＵＢＳＣＲＩＢＥ
PREPARE!!!....PREPARE!!!....PREAPRE!!!
Justice will be applied by a foreign nation with great loss of life and suffering - Yet GOD will bring forth His remnant. The fall of a great nation is at hand!...JUSTICE IS DECLARED...
YT Channel here: Triple Grace 555
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B8NYW...
ＬＩＫＥ |ＳＨＡＲＥ | ＳＵＢＳＣＲＩＢＥ
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