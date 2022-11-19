CHURCH - WAKE UP! ARE YOU GOING TO SUBMIT TO THE BEAST?

Are you going to submit to the mark of the beast, the bio-economy and genomic surveillance? If you are going to be a cafeteria Christian and pick and choose only those passages that tickle your eschatological fancy, then you will miss your opportunity to overcome.
