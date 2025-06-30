BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TO HEAVEN AND BACK: The Miracle of Prayer with Steve and Bev Maxwell | Episode 24
LaraLogan
LaraLogan
26 views • 18 hours ago

(0:00:00) - Miraculous Near-Death Experience and Marriage

(0:05:02) - Entrepreneurship and Faith

(0:19:44) - Legal Battles and Quiet Victories

(0:23:36) - Sudden Illness

(0:34:39) - Triumph Through Faith and Prayer

(0:44:04) - A Miraculous Recovery

(0:53:40) - Engaging with Faith

(1:02:22) - Awakening and Gratitude

(1:14:34) - Spiritual Encounters and Heavenly Revelations

(1:22:10) - Prayer and Healing

(1:32:19) - Divine Appointments

(1:38:27) - Reviving Faith Through Community Engagement

(1:53:01) - Gratitude for Support and Blessings


Support our show by donating here:

https://bit.ly/SupportLara


Paid partnerships:


CHOQ Premium Natural Supplements

Get 17.76% off your subscription

https://choq.com/#lara


Patriot Mobile

America's ONLY Christian conservative wireless provider

Get FREE month of service with promo code LARA

https://patriotmobile.com/partners/lara

or call 972-PATRIOT


Subscribe to Lara on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@LaraLoganOfficial

Follow Lara Logan on X: https://x.com/laralogan


https://www.citizensdefendingfreedom.com/


All music licensed via Artlist.io


Near Death Experience, NDE, prayer, Jesus, Miracles, Patriots, Lara Logan, investigative journalism, going rogue Lara Logan, investigative journalism, going rogue

Keywords
lara logansteve maxwellgoing roguebev maxwell
