Let's Talk Torah - Va'era | Friday Fellowship

Join James & Leigh Caruthers and our visiting guests Robert & Chelle Wagner for this week's discussion on the Torah portion Vayera (And I appeared) Exodus 6:2-9:35. We will be talking about key points, breaking down words and sharing live chat comments as we all fellowship together entering into Shabbat.

1.20.23

Please subscribe to our Youtube channels

@HeartoftheTribes

@betweentheriverandtheravens

Telegram: https://t.me/+6lf5W12zEF81Mjhh

Website: https://www.heartofthetribes.org

Apparel: https://www.memeservantheart.com.co