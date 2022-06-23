Vatican Expert: We Are Facing an End Times Scenario

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Jun 22, 2022
Courtesy of The Alex Jones Show
Leo Zagami joins Alex Jones live via Skype to expose the possible resignation of Pope Francis, the war in Ukraine, and how the appointment of a new pope will converge with the crisis in eastern Europe into an end times scenario.
https://banned.video/watch?id=62b37468c1def3381c356e91