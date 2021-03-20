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Chronological Gospels Bible Study - Lesson 14
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What were the Disciples of Yeshua Looking for in the Messiah?
We examine the Messianic prophecy of Isaiah 11, Follow the narrative of Luke as Yeshua reveals HImself to His disciples, and then we continue on to Acts 4
I Corinthians 2 The things that have been revealed by the Holy Spirit are foolishness to those to whom they have not been revealed - so, how are we to respond to them?
We examine the Messianic prophecy of Isaiah 11, Follow the narrative of Luke as Yeshua reveals HImself to His disciples, and then we continue on to Acts 4
I Corinthians 2 The things that have been revealed by the Holy Spirit are foolishness to those to whom they have not been revealed - so, how are we to respond to them?
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