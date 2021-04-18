Pompeo: We All Know That Taiwan Has Never Been Part of Mainland China

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4/16/2021 Former Secretary of State Pompeo was interviewed on Maria’s morning show of Fox Business. When asked about his thoughts on whether communist China might invade Taiwan soon, he responded that the CCP has shown its intentions, and the United States must be resolved to stand with Taiwan. Also the U.S. needs to build coalitions to deter the CCP. Secretary Pompeo emphasized that no matter what Xi Jinping says about Taiwan, we all know that Taiwan has never been part of Mainland China.