OAN: Christina Bobb – Democrats Continue To Twist Reality ** - 23/Nov/2020

** Christina Bobb calls out Democrats who try to convince people that Biden won in a landslide.

** Comments:

• Evil must be confronted and defeated wherever we find it - it is more than obvious the left work directly for the devil in the advancement of evil

• The Democrats common thread is a criminal cabal. Always has been.

• Buy american - but don`t buy biden`s BS

• I never thought so many people could be so shameless.

• For Schumer, his empty head is his biggest risk! He is being manhandled by a couple of sophomore a freshmen girls from the House.

• Biden just copies everybody ..we all know he's been a plagiarist for years

• Schumer and pelosi make me physically ill seeing their faces and hearing their voices. Visceral.

• We are well aware of their tricks. They are part of a CIRCUS .... OF FOOLS. But they aren't fooling everyone..

• I’m sick of these corrupted politicians destroying our country.

• When elected officials speak, they should be considered under oath, as they took an oath upon entrance to office and LYING should be an offense that carries a FELONY just as it would if you lied to them.

• Covid is still their distraction. Sorry Chucky we aren't in bud.

• Schumer is SO SLEAZY he leaves slime wherever he goes