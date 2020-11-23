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**OAN: Christina Bobb – Democrats Continue To Twist Reality ** - 23/Nov/2020
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69 views • November 23, 2020
** Christina Bobb calls out Democrats who try to convince people that Biden won in a landslide.
** Comments:
• Evil must be confronted and defeated wherever we find it - it is more than obvious the left work directly for the devil in the advancement of evil
• The Democrats common thread is a criminal cabal. Always has been.
• Buy american - but don`t buy biden`s BS
• I never thought so many people could be so shameless.
• For Schumer, his empty head is his biggest risk! He is being manhandled by a couple of sophomore a freshmen girls from the House.
• Biden just copies everybody ..we all know he's been a plagiarist for years
• Schumer and pelosi make me physically ill seeing their faces and hearing their voices. Visceral.
• We are well aware of their tricks. They are part of a CIRCUS .... OF FOOLS. But they aren't fooling everyone..
• I’m sick of these corrupted politicians destroying our country.
• When elected officials speak, they should be considered under oath, as they took an oath upon entrance to office and LYING should be an offense that carries a FELONY just as it would if you lied to them.
• Covid is still their distraction. Sorry Chucky we aren't in bud.
• Schumer is SO SLEAZY he leaves slime wherever he goes
** Comments:
• Evil must be confronted and defeated wherever we find it - it is more than obvious the left work directly for the devil in the advancement of evil
• The Democrats common thread is a criminal cabal. Always has been.
• Buy american - but don`t buy biden`s BS
• I never thought so many people could be so shameless.
• For Schumer, his empty head is his biggest risk! He is being manhandled by a couple of sophomore a freshmen girls from the House.
• Biden just copies everybody ..we all know he's been a plagiarist for years
• Schumer and pelosi make me physically ill seeing their faces and hearing their voices. Visceral.
• We are well aware of their tricks. They are part of a CIRCUS .... OF FOOLS. But they aren't fooling everyone..
• I’m sick of these corrupted politicians destroying our country.
• When elected officials speak, they should be considered under oath, as they took an oath upon entrance to office and LYING should be an offense that carries a FELONY just as it would if you lied to them.
• Covid is still their distraction. Sorry Chucky we aren't in bud.
• Schumer is SO SLEAZY he leaves slime wherever he goes
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