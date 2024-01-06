Leaving California – Leaving Canada – Bill c-21

Rich Californians Are Leaving And Taking Their Tax Dollars With Them





California’s population declined by about 75,400 in 2023, with a significant number of wealthy individuals leaving the state.





This has led to a budget deficit and a substantial drop in tax revenues.





Factors such as the cost of living, housing market, and remote work have contributed to people moving out of California





https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/personalfinance/rich-californians-are-leaving-and-taking-their-tax-dollars-with-them/ar-AA1lXdDh

Thieves Breaking Into An Unlocked Car Can’t Be Charged With Burglary But Bill Could Change That





A thief convicted of breaking into an unlocked vehicle may face anywhere from one to three years in county jail if a new bill becomes law.





Currently, a thief who breaks into an unlocked car in California cannot be charged with burglary.





Senate Bill 23 passed the Assembly Public Safety Committee on Tuesday. It would create a new crime of “forcibly entering a vehicle with the intent to commit theft.” Forcible entry would be defined as:





https://www.cbsnews.com/sacramento/news/unlocked-car-burglary-bill/

Canadians Flee The Country In The Fourth Highest Volume In 73 Years





Canada may have record population growth but what happens if immigrants see the mass exodus of citizens? Statistics Canada (Stat Can) data shows Q3 2023 emigration, or reverse immigration, surged to an unusually high level. Canadians fled the country for a new home in such a large number, a 3 month outflow has only been larger 3 times in the past century. Yikes.

Canada Sees 4th Largest Outflow of Residents In The Past 73 Years





Canada is losing more and more residents to foreign countries. The latest data shows emigration rose 3% higher to 32,026 people in Q3 2023. That number is astronomical, and hard to appreciate just on its own. Over the past 73 years of data only three years have seen larger quarters—2016, 1967, and 1965.





https://betterdwelling.com/canadians-flee-the-country-in-the-fourth-highest-volume-in-73-years/

THE NFA’S GUIDE TO BILL C-21





Bill C-21 was introduced in the House of Commons on February 16, 2021. The Bill is essentially a series of amendments to existing laws, most importantly the Criminal code and the Firearms Act, and, to a much lesser extent, other federal legislation.





Here is an overview:





Harsher maximum sentences for certain firearms related offences:





The maximum sentence for the offences listed hereafter (when prosecuted by indictment) is increased from 10 years to 14 years:





Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition in an unauthorized location (s. 95 CC)

Possession of weapon obtained by commission of offence (s. 96 CC)

Weapons trafficking (s. 99 CC)

Possession for purpose of weapons trafficking (s. 100 CC)

Importing or exporting knowing it is unauthorized (s. 103 CC)





https://nfa.ca/the-nfas-guide-to-bill-c-21/