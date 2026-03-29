Yair Netanyahu projects Zionist expansionist dream onto Iran - satanyahu's son, 'Greater Israel' scheme

Reality check overdue? Yair Netanyahu projects Zionist expansionist dreams onto Iran

Israeli PM's son unleashes a fiery rant, branding Iran a "rogue country" whose leadership is plotting regional takeover.

Yair Netanyahu brazenly accuses Iran of wanting to take over the Middle East, and claims the war unleashed by the US and Israel “is preventing World War III.”

Wait, doesn’t he have it backwards: Isn’t that exactly what the Zionists are trying to achieve with their push for a Greater Israel — from the Nile to the Euphrates?





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