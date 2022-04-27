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Russian pilot released from US jail in Moscow-Washington prisoner exchange
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57 views • April 27, 2022
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As the Russian Foreign Ministry reports, Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison back in 2011 for his supposed involvement in drug smuggling, has been swapped for American student and former US marine Trevor Reed, who was jailed in Russia for resisting arrest and striking a police officer. Russian politician Maria Butina, who has also served time in an American jail, says it is a great victory for Russian diplomats.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12nvrl-russian-pilot-released-from-us-jail-in-moscow-washington-prisoner-exchange.html
As the Russian Foreign Ministry reports, Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison back in 2011 for his supposed involvement in drug smuggling, has been swapped for American student and former US marine Trevor Reed, who was jailed in Russia for resisting arrest and striking a police officer. Russian politician Maria Butina, who has also served time in an American jail, says it is a great victory for Russian diplomats.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12nvrl-russian-pilot-released-from-us-jail-in-moscow-washington-prisoner-exchange.html
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