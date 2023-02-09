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This video is about the book Cancer's Cause, Cancer's Cure by Morton Walker and Dr. Mirko Beljanski.
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Book Mentioned: https://amzn.to/3JVo44T
Interview Mentioned: https://www.extremehealthradio.com/642
Website: https://www.maisonbeljanski.com/pages/why-choose-beljansk
This book talks about 4 botanical Beljanski extracts called Pao Pereira, Rauwolfia Vomitoria, Golden Leaf Of Ginkgo Biloba and RNA Fragments.
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No medical claims, just a book review.