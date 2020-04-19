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Bro Dave Ch. #3 – The One True Church – Apocalypse Movie Commentary
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8 views • April 19, 2020
Which church is the correct church? Everyone’s looking for (or claiming to be) the one true church, whereas Jesus instructed his followers to be somewhat skeptical of anyone claiming to have all the answers, especially in the years just before his return. The best way to find the best church may be to stop looking for it, and just listen to Jesus. To read more about the topics discussed in this video, click here http://goo.gl/w4UIB7 We suggest watching Chapter 3 of Survivors before watching this video, if you haven't already (https://youtu.be/TPkrrRQeTYg) *** End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others. Check out other videos on our channel [https://goo.gl/oTZPJj] and visit our website for more information. http://www.endtimesurvivors.com Please subscribe to stay informed as we upload more videos each week. [Subscribe! https://goo.gl/KkFxPC]
*** Music Artist: Brandon Liew Song: Into the Storm (Orchestral) Licence: Creative Commons [ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...] #EndTimeSurvivors #SurvivorsNovel #TheOneTrueChurch #BrotherDave
*** Music Artist: Brandon Liew Song: Into the Storm (Orchestral) Licence: Creative Commons [ https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...] #EndTimeSurvivors #SurvivorsNovel #TheOneTrueChurch #BrotherDave
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