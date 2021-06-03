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LAWYER NIKOS ANTONIADIS TALKING WITH PATIENT BEFORE HE WAS FORCIBLY INTUBATED. PATIENT DIED
vasoula2908
vasoula2908
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322 views • June 03, 2021
Attorney Nikos Antoniadis, talks with 59 year old Nikos Stavrou, (May 17th)
a patient who was unlawfully held in a Greek Hospital (Ippokration).
He was admitted for an unrelated issue, was then diagnosed with Covid19
He was then forcibly intubated and on June 1st he died.

PLEASE NOTE I did NOT subtitle this vid

Για τους Ελληνες- τα σχετικά θα τα δειτε εδώ https://katohika.gr/ellada/deite-to-sygklonistiko-vinteo-tou-nikou-antoniadi-me-ton-thanonta-pia-niko-stavrou-pou-kratithike-kai-diasolinothike-para-ti-thelisi-tou-sto-ippokrateio-athinon-to-vinteo-ginetai-viral-diethnos/

το βιντεο κοινοποιείται στους αγγλόφωνους

Credits to @mitsa https://www.bitchute.com/video/dC6DHTkH9D4G/

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το μπλογκ μου/my blog http://ideografhmata.blogspot.com/

το κανάλι μου στο/my channel in Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channel/vasoula2908

το καναλι μου στο/my channel in Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFf3FngarhHbFo10apLZ41Q
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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