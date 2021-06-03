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LAWYER NIKOS ANTONIADIS TALKING WITH PATIENT BEFORE HE WAS FORCIBLY INTUBATED. PATIENT DIED
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322 views • June 03, 2021
Attorney Nikos Antoniadis, talks with 59 year old Nikos Stavrou, (May 17th)
a patient who was unlawfully held in a Greek Hospital (Ippokration).
He was admitted for an unrelated issue, was then diagnosed with Covid19
He was then forcibly intubated and on June 1st he died.
PLEASE NOTE I did NOT subtitle this vid
Για τους Ελληνες- τα σχετικά θα τα δειτε εδώ https://katohika.gr/ellada/deite-to-sygklonistiko-vinteo-tou-nikou-antoniadi-me-ton-thanonta-pia-niko-stavrou-pou-kratithike-kai-diasolinothike-para-ti-thelisi-tou-sto-ippokrateio-athinon-to-vinteo-ginetai-viral-diethnos/
το βιντεο κοινοποιείται στους αγγλόφωνους
Credits to @mitsa https://www.bitchute.com/video/dC6DHTkH9D4G/
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
το σάιτ μου/my site - https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το μπλογκ μου/my blog http://ideografhmata.blogspot.com/
το κανάλι μου στο/my channel in Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channel/vasoula2908
το καναλι μου στο/my channel in Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFf3FngarhHbFo10apLZ41Q
a patient who was unlawfully held in a Greek Hospital (Ippokration).
He was admitted for an unrelated issue, was then diagnosed with Covid19
He was then forcibly intubated and on June 1st he died.
PLEASE NOTE I did NOT subtitle this vid
Για τους Ελληνες- τα σχετικά θα τα δειτε εδώ https://katohika.gr/ellada/deite-to-sygklonistiko-vinteo-tou-nikou-antoniadi-me-ton-thanonta-pia-niko-stavrou-pou-kratithike-kai-diasolinothike-para-ti-thelisi-tou-sto-ippokrateio-athinon-to-vinteo-ginetai-viral-diethnos/
το βιντεο κοινοποιείται στους αγγλόφωνους
Credits to @mitsa https://www.bitchute.com/video/dC6DHTkH9D4G/
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
το σάιτ μου/my site - https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/index.php
το μπλογκ μου/my blog http://ideografhmata.blogspot.com/
το κανάλι μου στο/my channel in Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channel/vasoula2908
το καναλι μου στο/my channel in Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFf3FngarhHbFo10apLZ41Q
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