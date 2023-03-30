Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
All Hell Just Broke Loose In Congress & It Was CAUGHT ON VIDEO!
1369 views
channel image
Lisa Haven
Published 15 hours ago |

Get Food Supply Before It’s Too Late! Click Here:  http://preparewithlisa.com  

Save $200 On 3 Month Food Supply Kit Now! 


Subscribe To Our New Youtube Channel, “We’re Forked Up”: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdYMcA1FmvXthe-dhLSN9SQ


Keywords
gun rightsgun controlcongressthomas massiejamal bowman

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket