July 16, 2026

rt.com













Protests erupt all over Ukraine as citizens protest Vladimir Zelensky’s decision to sack the country’s Defence Minister amid a controversial forced mobilisation campaign. A Ukrainian businessman targeted by a bomb attack in Monaco pins the blame on Kiev's intelligence services. RT obtains exclusive information on the killer of the main suspect and his terror activities across the globe. Our correspondent Steve Sweeney captures exclusive footage from southern Lebanon, where residential areas are once again coming under intense IDF strikes.





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