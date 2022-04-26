ELECTION FRAUD Whistleblower Comes Forward!!! BOOM

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Pennsylvania trucker Jesse Morgan drove approximately 288,000 completed mail-in ballots from Bethpage, New York to the USPS facility in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania where he waited for six hours before being told to drive his cargo to Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
That’s where he unhitched the still-loaded trailer, parked his tractor elsewhere, and went home for the night only to find his trailer gone the next morning.
True the Vote has the unique capability of geofencing the USPS facilities in Bethpage, Harrisburg, and Lancaster, during the week of October 21, 2020, to see if any individual involved in the ballot trafficking ring visited those locations.
They could also investigate who dropped off a quarter million completed mail-in ballots in Bethpage, New York, and who took Jesse Morgan’s trailer during the early morning hours of October 22, 2020, at the USPS facility in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
https://kanekoa.substack.com/p/exposing-americas-ballot-trafficking-5b1?s=w