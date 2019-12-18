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DTR Ep 35: Money
Deep Thoughts Radio
Deep Thoughts Radio
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15 views • December 18, 2019
This episode covers the mental regiment and eternal constraints of living for money verses life. We discuss where money comes from, how methods developed over history, the historical capture of America by the banking cartels of Europe, and one method of replacing it all.


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Keywords
federal reservemoneydeep thoughts radiomk ultra radiopetrol dollar
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