Bp. Schneider: Vatican 'will not succeed' in suppressing the Latin Mass

In Part 1 of this exclusive 3-part interview with John-Henry Westen, Bishop Athanasius Schneider explains how the SSPX are not schismatics and why receiving Holy Communion in the hand is a 'grievous evil' that must be put to an end.

