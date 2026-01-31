Our Government: Has Anyone Gone To Jail?

I remember Trump looking right at Hilary Clinton and telling her that if He gets elected She will be going to jail.





Well Trump served 4 years and has been back in office now for over a year and no one from the government has gone to jail yet.





Hilary and Bill are both criminals and there is a trail of bodies clear back to their days in Arkansas.





And on the Republican side The Bush’s are just as bad, we all know 911 was an inside job and not even an investigation into building 9.





All elections are rigged, the democrats and republicans simply take turns ripping us off? This is Satans world and it is a world of lies from top to bottom.





All these folks in the top tier of government in every country are all of the same blood lines and they all worship Satan,





All these people will share the same fate, Hell - Judgement - The Lake of Fire for eternity.



