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Code TREES anagram RESET and Alice in Wonderland (1951)
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84 views • April 30, 2021
Have you noticed that our cultures are being steeped in the reset theme? On one hand, there's the Great Reset with Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum. On another hand, there's entertainment media, commercials and ads, song lyrics, and the like. This resonating theme of RESET is subtle enough for it to escape most people's notice, yet they can't avoid it. There is intention behind it and a supernaturalism.
Images of, or, references to trees are used in a symbolic way to signal, reset. In this video, we introduce a new page, an adjunct to "Reset 2022 Journal."
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/Reset2022Journal.htm
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Subscribe to The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Subscribe to The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
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Images of, or, references to trees are used in a symbolic way to signal, reset. In this video, we introduce a new page, an adjunct to "Reset 2022 Journal."
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/Reset2022Journal.htm
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Subscribe to The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Subscribe to The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
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