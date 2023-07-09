ANCIENT MAYAN & INDIAN WISDOM WITH FAMOUS NATIVE AMERICAN ELDERS!

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I interview famous Mayan and Native American elders on what we can learn from the Mayans and other wise Native Americans! We discuss the prophecy of the Eagle and and Condor, the need for everyone to live in peace and harmony with the Earth and each other, and how we can create a new and better planet based on love, compassion and peace and harmony. I hope you can all listen to this important and profound radio show with many messages on our beautiful, bright future!OTW Radio is a nonprofit listener supported radio show, and your support is really appreciated! See: www.outofthisworld1150.com If we all work together, I know we will create a much better and happier world!

With lots of love and light,

For a planet that’s happy and bright!

Ted

Host, Out of this World Radio & TV

www.outofthisworld1150.com

