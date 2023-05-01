“FEMA Contacted Me To Ask Me To Change The Cause Of Death To Covid So That They Could Help Me Financially.”~ Ernest Ramirez

His 16 year-old son died 5 days after receiving the Pfizer Covid shot.

Ernest Ramirez

"I have been to Washington DC twice to speak on Senator Ron Johnson’s round table, Defeat The Mandates in Los Angeles, Reawaken America Tour in Dallas and San Diego, Covid Summit in Nashville, Nurse Freedom Network Healthcare Homecoming, I’ve spoke in Columbus Ohio with The Childrens Health Defense, the Capitol in Austin Texas twice, I’ve done 100 plus interviews, I’ve spoke at events alongside Dr John Witcher, Dr Kory, Dr Paul Alexander, Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Robert Malone and many others. I have been fighting for my sons honor and to protect the children from the poison they’re trying to inflict on our children! I was asked if I would be willing to do a 2 month tour with Dr Paul Alexander across the United States so I’m asking for help to continue this fight, anything will be greatly appreciated. WE MUST STOP THIS EVIL SACRIFICE OF OUR CHILDREN! Thank you everyone in advance"

