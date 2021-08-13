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China virus ‘breakthrough’ cases surge globally as concerns mount over ineffective vaccines
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70 views • August 13, 2021
Cases of the Chinese virus are surging globally, raising doubts about the effectiveness of the vaccine. One America’s Pearson Sharp has more as so-called “breakthrough” cases become the norm and vaccinated populations see a spike in infections and hospitalizations.
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