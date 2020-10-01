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A Warrior Calls October 1st 2020 Live Stream (fixed)
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114 views • December 16, 2020
A Warrior Calls October 1st 2020 Live Stream
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION.
This is a live stream drilling down on several core truths on common law as well as actual case work showing the Ozelie Caissie trespass of a 93year old woman by RCMP terrorizing her and her family for 20 years... this is why i.. do what i.. do... to right horrific wrong occurring.
This is one of the most disgusting cases of abuse against elderly people.
Learn who you are and the power we all hold accessing our public courthouses correctly under common law for that is the light and the way.
God Speed
www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION.
This is a live stream drilling down on several core truths on common law as well as actual case work showing the Ozelie Caissie trespass of a 93year old woman by RCMP terrorizing her and her family for 20 years... this is why i.. do what i.. do... to right horrific wrong occurring.
This is one of the most disgusting cases of abuse against elderly people.
Learn who you are and the power we all hold accessing our public courthouses correctly under common law for that is the light and the way.
God Speed
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