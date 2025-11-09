Health secretary RFK JR. BLASTS VACCINE COVER-UP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥 BREAKING EXPOSE: RFK JR. BLASTS VACCINE COVER-UP, EXPOSES WHY IVERMECTIN & HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE WERE KILLED – This Is the Video Big Pharma Doesn’t Want You to See. A Must Watch. A Must Share.
🚨 RFK Jr. drops a devastating truth bomb: Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine were suppressed not for safety—but to protect a $200 billion vaccine empire. Fauci, Big Pharma, and Big Tech killed the cures to keep control. This is medical betrayal on a national scale.
🔥 THE IVERMECTIN SCANDAL — WHAT BIG PHARMA AND THE DEEP STATE MEDICAL COMPLEX NEVER WANTED YOU TO KNOW
🚨 RFK JR. BLASTS VACCINE COVER-UP, EXPOSES WHY IVERMECTIN & HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE WERE KILLED
👉 FULL STORY HERE: https://amg-news.com/breaking-expose-rfk-jr-blasts-vaccine-cover-up-exposes-why-ivermectin-hydroxychloroquine-were-killed-this-is-the-video-big-pharma-doesnt-want-you-to-see-a-must-watch-a-must-share/
📢 Join our Telegram channel: https://t.me/AMGNEWS2022
🌐 Real stories. True journalism. Together, we make an impact: https://amg-news.com