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Sheriff Clarke to Capitol Police Command Staff - Why the Secrecy?
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30 views • August 27, 2021
Sheriff David Clarke joins Stew Peters and goes straight after the "higher-ups" in the Capitol Police, demands transparency around the Ashli Babbitt shooting.
Clarke addresses forensic audits: "We need to address whether elections are fair, honest and secure, and right now the answer to those three is no, they are not".
www.StewPeters.tv
https://rumble.com/vlpyxq-sheriff-clarke-to-capitol-police-command-staff-why-the-secrecy.html
Clarke addresses forensic audits: "We need to address whether elections are fair, honest and secure, and right now the answer to those three is no, they are not".
www.StewPeters.tv
https://rumble.com/vlpyxq-sheriff-clarke-to-capitol-police-command-staff-why-the-secrecy.html
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