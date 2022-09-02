Pt 2: ALISA'S BATTLE WITH STAGE 3 BREAST CANCER

I recently had the opportunity to interview a true Health Warrior, Alisa Finken-Garcia.

In this interview, Alisa shares her struggles with weight loss, as well as her current battle with Stage 3 Cancer… And her amazing journey towards vibrant health and happiness.

Alisa is defying the odds by battling her conditions naturally and amazing her doctors with her progress.

You’ll see for yourself that she looks amazingly vibrant and healthy… nothing like your typical Stage 3 Cancer patient…

Watch the interview to see what it takes to overcome adversity and take control of your health and your life… from someone who is actually doing it right now with great success.

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