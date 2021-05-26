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May 26th 2021 Covid Truth /Mother Fights with Common Law Court and Wins
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310 views • June 06, 2021
The family courts are exposed for their massive corruption against we the people.
A young woman stops these corrupt Magistrates administrating property without right.
The gig is up for the bar... it is a criminal organization now being exposed worldwide and the people are coming.
God Bless... and God Speed... it is a DAWNING OF A NEW DAY!!!!
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Find Christopher at the below platforms...
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Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
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A young woman stops these corrupt Magistrates administrating property without right.
The gig is up for the bar... it is a criminal organization now being exposed worldwide and the people are coming.
God Bless... and God Speed... it is a DAWNING OF A NEW DAY!!!!
Register at www.awarriorcalls.com to be part of the live streams every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday @ 8pm EST
Find Christopher at the below platforms...
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
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