The Implications on the Decline of the US Dollar

Streamed live on Aug 2, 2023

Question 1: 0:45 Could you please clarify why you believe we’re headed for hyperinflation rather than deflation, as we had in the Great Depression?

Question 2: 4:05 Once the BRICS announces their new gold backed currency this month, how quickly do you see the dollar declining in strength against other world currencies?

Question 3: 7:55 When all exits for alternative currency methods (I.e. gold, silver, crypto) are shutdown, how can one liquidate or sale held gold for cash to extend purchase power and to survive? Will there come a time when gold can only be converted to CBDC (cash banned) and we have to be in the system to purchase necessities?

Question 4: 16:00 I have a conventional home mortgage. Will the powers be able to change the terms of my mortgage without my consent?

Question 5: 20:25 Can my Dollar-values held within my bank account be converted without my consent? Since they were an established dollar currency-unit at deposit, would I have a legal challenge to their conversion into a CBDC or similar?

Question 6: 22:25 Didn't expect the ratings cut on US would have such a huge impact !! why is this so - in your opinion?

