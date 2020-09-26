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Athens Versus Sparta, By John Taylor Gatto
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13 views • September 26, 2020
Part six in a series of short videos based on John Taylor Gatto's book, The Underground History of American Education.
Get the book: https://amzn.to/2Ic9B1q
Full Playlist: http://schoolsucksproject.com/gatto/
These excerpts are from Chapter One: The Way It Used To Be,
Section Seven: "The Schools Of Hellas" (pg.31)
and Section Eight: "The Fresco At Herculaneum"(pg.32)
Get the book: http://johntaylorgatto.com/underground/
PDF: http://johntaylorgatto.com/chapters/index.htm
Audiobook: http://www.radio4all.net/index.php/program/50300
The Ultimate History Lesson: A Weekend With John Taylor Gatto (Documentary)
https://www.tragedyandhope.com/th-films/the-ultimate-history-lesson/commentary-and-analysis/
Get the book: https://amzn.to/2Ic9B1q
Full Playlist: http://schoolsucksproject.com/gatto/
These excerpts are from Chapter One: The Way It Used To Be,
Section Seven: "The Schools Of Hellas" (pg.31)
and Section Eight: "The Fresco At Herculaneum"(pg.32)
Get the book: http://johntaylorgatto.com/underground/
PDF: http://johntaylorgatto.com/chapters/index.htm
Audiobook: http://www.radio4all.net/index.php/program/50300
The Ultimate History Lesson: A Weekend With John Taylor Gatto (Documentary)
https://www.tragedyandhope.com/th-films/the-ultimate-history-lesson/commentary-and-analysis/
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