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** VACCINES COMPLETE THE ZOMBIFICATION OF AMERICA ** - InfoWars/Reese – 28/May/2021
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1733 views • May 29, 2021
** Will the COVID Vaccines Complete The Zombification of America?
- Banned.Video, Greg Reese -28/May/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=60b119d8e246c458c8e2cc5b
-- A 1995 video warns us that this is its very purpose.
** Drug Delivery Nanoparticles Given Neurotransmitter “Passports” to Cross Blood-Brain Barrier
- GEN, Mary Ann Liebert – 27/July/2020
- Article: https://www.genengnews.com/news/drug-delivery-nanoparticles-given-neurotransmitter-passports-to-cross-blood-brain-barrier/
-- Biomedical engineers at Tufts University School of Engineering have developed tiny lipid-based nanoparticles that incorporate neurotransmitters, which can help to carry drugs, large molecules, and even gene editing proteins across the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and into the brain in mice. The researchers believe the new neurotransmitter-derived lipidoids—or NT-lipidoids—could overcome many of the current limitations encountered in delivering intravenously administered therapeutics into the central nervous system (CNS), and open up the potential to use a range of therapeutics that would otherwise not have access to the brain.
“The power of our method is that it is extremely versatile and relatively non-disruptive,” said Qiaobing Xu, PhD, associate professor of biomedical engineering at Tufts University and corresponding author of the team’s published paper in Science Advances. “We can deliver a wide range of molecules by packaging them into the lipid-based nanoparticles without chemically modifying the drugs themselves. We can also achieve delivery across the blood-brain barrier without disrupting the integrity of the barrier.” Xu and colleagues described the technology in a paper titled, “Neurotransmitter-derived lipidoids (NT-lipidoids) for enhanced brain delivery through intravenous injection.”
The blood-brain barrier comprises a layer of endothelial cells that line the blood vessels in the brain, which allows only select types of molecules to pass from the bloodstream into the fluid surrounding the neurons and other cells of the brain. The BBB prevents the transfer of most small-molecule drugs and macromolecules, such as peptides, proteins, and gene-based drugs, which has limited the treatment of CNS diseases, such as neurodegenerative disorders, brain tumors, brain infections, and stroke, the authors noted. “Safe and efficient delivery of BBB–impermeable cargos into the brain through intravenous injection remains a challenge.”
Current strategies for delivering drugs into the brain, such as direct injection, or disruption of the BBB to make it “leaky,” are fraught with risks, including infection, tissue damage, and neurotoxicity. “Although extensive efforts have been undertaken to enhance brain delivery efficiency, each method has both advantages and disadvantages; thus, the development of safe and efficient delivery of BBB-impermeable cargos into the brain through intravenous injection remains a big challenge,” the investigators noted.
The use of carriers, such as modified viruses and monoclonal antibodies to ferry cargo into the brain, has limitations, including production cost and safety. Other carriers, such as nanoparticles, nanocapsules, and polymers, have shown promise but the modifications required to ensure delivery can be complicated. “Crossing the BBB with various nanoparticles, such as liposomes, cationic polymers, inorganic nanoparticles, and nanocapsules, has shown promise in delivery of various cargos into the CNS, but complicated modifications are always needed to ensure that the particles produced are BBB-permeable,” they continued. Ideally, a brain delivery platform should be “simple, efficient, and able to deliver different types of BBB-impermeable cargos, such as small molecular drugs and biologics.”
The study’s authors made use of the fact that certain neurotransmitters have the chemical “passport” required to gain access throughout the brain. “NTs are endogenous chemicals that enable neurotransmission,” they continued. “Notably, some NTs have been demonstrated to cross the BBB.” By attaching a lipid molecule to the neurotransmitter, the team developed what they termed NT-lipidoid constructs that can be doped into lipid nanoparticles (LNPs)—tiny lipid bubbles that can encapsulate molecules such as therapeutic drugs. The LNPs can be injected intravenously, and carry the drugs to the blood-brain barrier, while the NT-lipidoid helps the LNPs to carry the drugs across the barrier. The LNPs can then fuse with neurons and other cells in the brain to deliver their therapeutic payload.
Cont'd--
- Banned.Video, Greg Reese -28/May/2021
- Video: https://banned.video/watch?id=60b119d8e246c458c8e2cc5b
-- A 1995 video warns us that this is its very purpose.
** Drug Delivery Nanoparticles Given Neurotransmitter “Passports” to Cross Blood-Brain Barrier
- GEN, Mary Ann Liebert – 27/July/2020
- Article: https://www.genengnews.com/news/drug-delivery-nanoparticles-given-neurotransmitter-passports-to-cross-blood-brain-barrier/
-- Biomedical engineers at Tufts University School of Engineering have developed tiny lipid-based nanoparticles that incorporate neurotransmitters, which can help to carry drugs, large molecules, and even gene editing proteins across the blood-brain barrier (BBB) and into the brain in mice. The researchers believe the new neurotransmitter-derived lipidoids—or NT-lipidoids—could overcome many of the current limitations encountered in delivering intravenously administered therapeutics into the central nervous system (CNS), and open up the potential to use a range of therapeutics that would otherwise not have access to the brain.
“The power of our method is that it is extremely versatile and relatively non-disruptive,” said Qiaobing Xu, PhD, associate professor of biomedical engineering at Tufts University and corresponding author of the team’s published paper in Science Advances. “We can deliver a wide range of molecules by packaging them into the lipid-based nanoparticles without chemically modifying the drugs themselves. We can also achieve delivery across the blood-brain barrier without disrupting the integrity of the barrier.” Xu and colleagues described the technology in a paper titled, “Neurotransmitter-derived lipidoids (NT-lipidoids) for enhanced brain delivery through intravenous injection.”
The blood-brain barrier comprises a layer of endothelial cells that line the blood vessels in the brain, which allows only select types of molecules to pass from the bloodstream into the fluid surrounding the neurons and other cells of the brain. The BBB prevents the transfer of most small-molecule drugs and macromolecules, such as peptides, proteins, and gene-based drugs, which has limited the treatment of CNS diseases, such as neurodegenerative disorders, brain tumors, brain infections, and stroke, the authors noted. “Safe and efficient delivery of BBB–impermeable cargos into the brain through intravenous injection remains a challenge.”
Current strategies for delivering drugs into the brain, such as direct injection, or disruption of the BBB to make it “leaky,” are fraught with risks, including infection, tissue damage, and neurotoxicity. “Although extensive efforts have been undertaken to enhance brain delivery efficiency, each method has both advantages and disadvantages; thus, the development of safe and efficient delivery of BBB-impermeable cargos into the brain through intravenous injection remains a big challenge,” the investigators noted.
The use of carriers, such as modified viruses and monoclonal antibodies to ferry cargo into the brain, has limitations, including production cost and safety. Other carriers, such as nanoparticles, nanocapsules, and polymers, have shown promise but the modifications required to ensure delivery can be complicated. “Crossing the BBB with various nanoparticles, such as liposomes, cationic polymers, inorganic nanoparticles, and nanocapsules, has shown promise in delivery of various cargos into the CNS, but complicated modifications are always needed to ensure that the particles produced are BBB-permeable,” they continued. Ideally, a brain delivery platform should be “simple, efficient, and able to deliver different types of BBB-impermeable cargos, such as small molecular drugs and biologics.”
The study’s authors made use of the fact that certain neurotransmitters have the chemical “passport” required to gain access throughout the brain. “NTs are endogenous chemicals that enable neurotransmission,” they continued. “Notably, some NTs have been demonstrated to cross the BBB.” By attaching a lipid molecule to the neurotransmitter, the team developed what they termed NT-lipidoid constructs that can be doped into lipid nanoparticles (LNPs)—tiny lipid bubbles that can encapsulate molecules such as therapeutic drugs. The LNPs can be injected intravenously, and carry the drugs to the blood-brain barrier, while the NT-lipidoid helps the LNPs to carry the drugs across the barrier. The LNPs can then fuse with neurons and other cells in the brain to deliver their therapeutic payload.
Cont'd--
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