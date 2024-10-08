SIGNING FOR COVID POISON SHOT AT DOCTORS !!

Interesting video, ask to read contract before signing electronically. Seems your agreeing to Covid poison shot !!

Mirrored from Jim Crenshaw on Bitchute

You are giving your consent. Read it before you sign it. You can mark things out and initial in the margins and then sign it and hand it back. You have the right to accept and alter their contract in a reasonable manner. You also have the right to refuse any medical procedure you do not want.

