2020 Virus 12 | Ep.08 | The inconvenient TRUTH about what REALLY makes you ill.

#Adrian #coronavirus #naturalHealth #What really makes you illThere is some very disturbing information in this episode. We will be turning the spotlight on the medical and pharmaceutical industries and discovering that the whole premise that Western allopathic medicine is built upon remains unprovenThe original video on Andrew Kaufmann's channel. His other videos are well worth watching:A pod cast with David Parker and Dawn Lester:Their website:You can only buy the book on Amazon either in Kindle format or paperback:As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.I'll see you in the next episode.BitChute:--My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil: