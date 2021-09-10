⁣⁣THE RESET E2: HALL OF MIRRORS [Dauntless Dialouge]June 25, 2021 MemoryHoldThe powers that be intend to destroy the old order of the West in order to replace it with a new order, but to do so, they need to ensure that their plans are not disrupted by an awake and aware population that knows what is happening and why. In episode two of THE RESET, we explore how our leaders control our minds in order to keep us docile, distracted, and apathetic in order to guarantee nonresistance in their conquest of society.THE RESET - LIMITED SERIESFor over a century, the most powerful people on the planet have stressed the need of a New World Order. Now, the phrase has been reduced to nothing more than a conspiracy theory. THE RESET series will explore precisely what the New World Order is, its history, and how it all has culminated to the societal Reset we are all being ushered into today._______________________TRANSCRIPT & SOURCES[INTRO] – THE HALL OF MIRRORS“One of the most striking proofs of the personal existence of Satan, which our times afford us, is found in the fact, that he has so influenced the minds of multitudes in reference to his existence and doings, as to make them believe that he does not exist…”“Spiritualism, a Satanic Delusion, and a Sign of the Times”, 1856, by Pastor William Ramsey1Reality, as we perceive it, is an illusion; it’s a “hall of mirrors” composed of warped information who’s true nature and meaning are distorted, changed, and manipulated as it passes through a series of “filters’ ‘ before it reaches the wider public. It is similar to the phenomenon of Gravitational Lensing, a theory initially put forth by Einstein in the Theory of General Relativity. The idea is that light, as it travels through space and passes by celestial bodies with tons of mass like black holes, ends up becoming warped and bent before it ever reaches an Astronomer’s telescope. Because of this, the Astronomer is given an inaccurate perception of what a particular celestial body actually looks like.2Much of our lives are composed of data we absorb from the different “filters” available to us. These “filters” are information channels such as mainstream media, twitter, instagram, the news sources we use, the blogs we read, and the forums we frequent. Regardless of what your favored outlet is for obtaining news, all of the information we obtain from them is inherently manipulated before it ever reaches us due to the nature of a “filter”. This is important to understand, because our beliefs, our understanding of the world, our interests, and sometimes even our value systems come from information that is manipulated before we even access it.3To put it simply: while we believe we live in a world of fact and fiction, information being true or false, that is not quite the case, as we are not the originators of that information. In other words, if you have not seen, heard, touched, or experienced something in life with your own hands, your own eyes, your own senses….there is no true way of knowing if what you are being told is true. You’re simply putting your trust in one of the many filters we obtain our information from, and hoping you selected the most trustworthy purveyor of that information.This brings us to our current conundrum.4 I believe the world and its people are losing the ability to adequately sift through the sheer amount of information that is becoming available to them. The technology that enables access to this information is advancing exponentially, new data is becoming available at an increasingly rapid pace, and humans seem to be falling dreadfully far behind. We now occupy the territory in which the tenants of the Democracy our Founding Fathers envisioned for us are being tested, or being rendered insufficient altogether.5A healthy Democracy is dependent on a well behaved and well informed general public; to behave is to maintain society, and to be informed is to select the people who will not only represent the people, but protect our democracy and protect the freedoms and liberties of all those that are a part of it. Unfortunately, in recent years with the advent of information technology and the Internet, I’m afraid we may have lost both our willingness to behave, and most importantly, our ability to become well informed. It is because of the loss of these primary faculties that we now find ourselves in a strange reality; some type of purgatory, a false reality – one composed of illusions that have turned our world, or understanding of it, into one grand mirage….one in which no one can differentiate between what is true, and what is false.But how did it get this way? And can it be fixed?[PART I] – ADVENT OF THE PROPAGANDA MACHINE