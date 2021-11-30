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13 Stillborn Deaths Within 24 Hours in BC Canada
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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90 views • November 30, 2021
https://gnews.org/1706831/

11/16/2021 Vancouver, BC, Canada, people rally outside Lions Gate Hospital after three doulas expose there are 13 stillborn deaths within a 24 hour period of time for women who had taken the COVID-19 vaccine. On average there is only one stillborn death per month. The media is not reporting this. Big pharma looks after the media to keep the media silent.
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vaccinewarroomcryptobannonbioweaponccpmilesartemisininhongkongcovid19gnewshydroxychloroquinezelenkoivermectinhcqccpvirusgtvnavarroadewhisleblowermovementnfscgettrivmhcoinhimalaya
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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