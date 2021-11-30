13 Stillborn Deaths Within 24 Hours in BC Canada

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11/16/2021 Vancouver, BC, Canada, people rally outside Lions Gate Hospital after three doulas expose there are 13 stillborn deaths within a 24 hour period of time for women who had taken the COVID-19 vaccine. On average there is only one stillborn death per month. The media is not reporting this. Big pharma looks after the media to keep the media silent.