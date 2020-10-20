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EP 85 - John Vivanco - Remote Viewing & Three Letter Agencies - POTUS - D.U.M.B.S - Off Planet Bases
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72 views • October 20, 2020
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This week we are joined by John Vivanco!
"My journey with Remote Viewing started shortly after it became declassified in 1995. From there I became a professional Remote Viewer, working in a think tank called TDS, and later co-running it while living in a Zen Center. Through the years, I have worked with clients in the computer industry to the financial industry, as well as counter-terror with the FBI and other gov agencies. We were one of the only successful Civilian Remote Viewing think tank since the declassification in 1995 – until we were forced to close our doors. Since then, I have been Remote Viewing (running teams), teaching Remote Viewing, writing about it, and working on projects related to TV and film in order to inspire and excite the full potential we all have."
Website:
https://righthemispheric.com/
The Time Before the Secret Words https://www.amazon.com/Time-Before-Secret-Words-Strangeness/dp/0997825804
Thanks for watching! Check us out on these other platforms:
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https://teespring.com/stores/journey-to-truth-podcast
If you'd like to donate to us: https://paypal.me/journeytotruth Thank you! 🙏
To Learn More and Purchase the Omnia Radiation Balancer,
CLICK HERE: https://www.omniaradiationbalancer.com/?rfsn=3262352.52aff6
This week we are joined by John Vivanco!
"My journey with Remote Viewing started shortly after it became declassified in 1995. From there I became a professional Remote Viewer, working in a think tank called TDS, and later co-running it while living in a Zen Center. Through the years, I have worked with clients in the computer industry to the financial industry, as well as counter-terror with the FBI and other gov agencies. We were one of the only successful Civilian Remote Viewing think tank since the declassification in 1995 – until we were forced to close our doors. Since then, I have been Remote Viewing (running teams), teaching Remote Viewing, writing about it, and working on projects related to TV and film in order to inspire and excite the full potential we all have."
Website:
https://righthemispheric.com/
The Time Before the Secret Words https://www.amazon.com/Time-Before-Secret-Words-Strangeness/dp/0997825804
Thanks for watching! Check us out on these other platforms:
iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/journey-to-truth/id1458666262
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4QorFt5veuXszqhJGWuuKj
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-918143689
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/journeytotruthpodcast
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JourneyToTruth3
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/journey_to_truth_podcast
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/journey-to-truth
Pocket Casts: https://pca.st/hb2gemdi
Podtail: https://podtail.com/en/podcast/journey-to-truth/
Podbean: https://www.podbean.com/site/Search/index?v=JOURNEY+TO+TRUTH
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