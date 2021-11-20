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Pfizer COVERUP EXPOSED! - Caught RED HANDED Bribing Governments & Media! - FDA Hiding Information!
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2027 views • November 20, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive Pfizer jab coverup slowly being exposed in independent media as the complicit pharma funded mainstream media stays silent.
Recently, the FDA announced they would not release the Pfizer vaccine trial data that lead to their approval for 55 years. Meanwhile, whistleblowers are coming out and claiming that the data was vastly manipulated and deleted leading to the approval. This is leading to a massive probe into Pfizer and their actions.
All the while, Indian television has recently exposed how Pfizer alongside other major jab manufacturers are bullying and bribing governments and medias around the world and censoring any public discourse.
This is corruption for the history books and few are reporting on it. Unfortunately the most likely situation is that this will be exposed for everyone to learn about in 20 or more years and despite this, history will repeat anyways, because "they couldn't get away with that nowadays!"
Remember, this is a war on humanity after all and the tyrants will stop at nothing to make sure every single person falls into line, "or else."
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2021
http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
See the Dollar Vigilante's NOVEMBER ISSUE HERE:
https://t.co/bDzYAUfaiK?amp=1
DOWNLOAD Ed Bugos' latest free special report HERE:
https://cdn.dollarvigilante.com/ed-bugos-pick
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive Pfizer jab coverup slowly being exposed in independent media as the complicit pharma funded mainstream media stays silent.
Recently, the FDA announced they would not release the Pfizer vaccine trial data that lead to their approval for 55 years. Meanwhile, whistleblowers are coming out and claiming that the data was vastly manipulated and deleted leading to the approval. This is leading to a massive probe into Pfizer and their actions.
All the while, Indian television has recently exposed how Pfizer alongside other major jab manufacturers are bullying and bribing governments and medias around the world and censoring any public discourse.
This is corruption for the history books and few are reporting on it. Unfortunately the most likely situation is that this will be exposed for everyone to learn about in 20 or more years and despite this, history will repeat anyways, because "they couldn't get away with that nowadays!"
Remember, this is a war on humanity after all and the tyrants will stop at nothing to make sure every single person falls into line, "or else."
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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