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Whoever claims to KNOW the future is wrong
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70 views • November 25, 2021
That is not to say that their predictions are certainly incorrect, but if their scenario comes to pass it was more a lucky guess than absolute knowledge.
We all have to live with our own best guesses as to who might be getting it right. Then plan accordingly. If this, then that and so on.
Most importantly, keep your spirit strong, fear not, remain open to change.
We all have to live with our own best guesses as to who might be getting it right. Then plan accordingly. If this, then that and so on.
Most importantly, keep your spirit strong, fear not, remain open to change.
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