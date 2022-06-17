Food Supply Takes Another Hit | Unrestricted Truths

The food supply has been hit again! This time THOUSANDS of cows have been killed!





In the coming months when the supply chains catch up to the corruption going on behind the scenes, there will be shortages like we have never seen before.





We need to fight back fast to make sure we will have a chance to feed our families! Buy in bulk now to save for the hard times ahead! Know what to do when there isn’t much to go around.

See this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight from James Grundvig go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ut-episode-123/

Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!